Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.60-$4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $67.75 billion-$68.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.74 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.45.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $84.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.98. The stock has a market cap of $124.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Raytheon Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Capital World Investors raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,575,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,464,000 after buying an additional 294,366 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 137.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,110,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,080,000 after buying an additional 1,220,826 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 835,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,757,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 610,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,525,000 after buying an additional 48,195 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.