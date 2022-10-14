Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RTX. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.45.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 2.7 %

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.58. The stock had a trading volume of 71,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,396,924. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.03. Raytheon Technologies has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.98.

Institutional Trading of Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

