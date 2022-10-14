Raymond James Lowers MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$22.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$25.50 to C$22.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 28.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on MEG Energy to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. TD Securities decreased their target price on MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MEG Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.80.

MEG Energy Stock Down 3.8 %

MEG stock traded down C$0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$17.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,925,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$10.00 and a 52 week high of C$24.47.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy ( TSE:MEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 3.2981618 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

