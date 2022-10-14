Raymond James Lowers MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$22.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$25.50 to C$22.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 28.73% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on MEG Energy to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. TD Securities decreased their target price on MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MEG Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.80.
MEG Energy Stock Down 3.8 %
MEG stock traded down C$0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$17.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,925,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$10.00 and a 52 week high of C$24.47.
About MEG Energy
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
Featured Articles
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.