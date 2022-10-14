Raymond James Increases Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target to C$13.50

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Birchcliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Birchcliff Energy Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,893. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average of $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy ( OTCMKTS:BIREF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 47.59%. The business had revenue of $308.98 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.