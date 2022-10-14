Raydium (RAY) Price Reaches $0.49 on Top Exchanges

Raydium (RAY) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Raydium token can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00002547 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Raydium has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. Raydium has a total market cap of $68.97 million and $14.23 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Raydium alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,267.71 or 0.27150773 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010604 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,972 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,750,904 tokens. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium (RAY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Raydium has a current supply of 554,999,971.948489 with 139,750,903.602956 in circulation. The last known price of Raydium is 0.49727595 USD and is down -3.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $5,191,283.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://raydium.io/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.