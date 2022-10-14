RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Short Interest Update

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a decline of 61.0% from the September 15th total of 77,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 302.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTLLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €975.00 ($994.90) to €860.00 ($877.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. HSBC raised shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €598.00 ($610.20) to €619.00 ($631.63) in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $716.33.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

RTLLF stock remained flat at $520.50 during trading on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $525.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $592.29. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $420.00 and a 12-month high of $1,037.07.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and sale of professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers iCombi Pro and iCombi Classic, a combi-steamer with intelligent cooking paths, as well as care products for combi-steamers; iVario, a multifunctional cooking system that cooks in liquids or with contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

Featured Articles

