RAMP (RAMP) Tops One Day Volume of $8,815.00

RAMP (RAMP) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 13th. In the last week, RAMP has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. RAMP has a total market cap of $7.48 million and approximately $8,815.00 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAMP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0569 or 0.00000294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RAMP Token Profile

RAMP launched on October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com.

RAMP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP (RAMP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. RAMP has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 477,838,740.4150985 in circulation. The last known price of RAMP is 0.05627005 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $311.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rampdefi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

