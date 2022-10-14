Radix (XRD) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $256.55 Million

Radix (XRD) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. During the last week, Radix has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Radix coin can now be bought for about $0.0549 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular exchanges. Radix has a market cap of $256.55 million and approximately $349,150.00 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Radix Coin Profile

Radix launched on July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 4,675,408,302 coins. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix (XRD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Radix has a current supply of 12,123,620,561.38 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Radix is 0.05526096 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $334,980.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.radixdlt.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

