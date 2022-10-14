Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.14

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.14 and last traded at $8.19, with a volume of 530698 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RADI. Raymond James reduced their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.89.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RADI. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $44,858,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 438.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,567,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,916,000 after buying an additional 1,276,227 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,057,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,430,000 after buying an additional 1,081,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 21.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,580,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,693,000 after buying an additional 982,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $11,439,000. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

