Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.14

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.14 and last traded at $8.19, with a volume of 530698 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RADI. Raymond James reduced their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.
The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.89.
Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.
