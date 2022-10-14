Radio Caca (RACA) Market Capitalization Reaches $71.62 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 14th. Radio Caca has a market cap of $71.62 million and approximately $578,224.00 worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Radio Caca Coin Profile

Radio Caca is a coin. It was first traded on May 9th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 268,146,724,396 coins. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radio Caca Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

