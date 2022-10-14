Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Short Interest Down 61.8% in September

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decline of 61.8% from the September 15th total of 4,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 978,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum cut Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Quotient Technology in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quotient Technology in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of QUOT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.22. The company had a trading volume of 881,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,512. The company has a market capitalization of $213.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.87. Quotient Technology has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $7.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.60.

Quotient Technology ( NYSE:QUOT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.32). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 19.68% and a negative return on equity of 39.91%. The business had revenue of $69.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.61 million. Analysts forecast that Quotient Technology will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $58,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 360,108 shares in the company, valued at $846,253.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 40,000 shares of company stock worth $88,600. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 2.9% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,767,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,957,000 after buying an additional 78,105 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 158,706.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 502,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 503,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 12.4% in the second quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 906,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Quotient Promotions platform offers digital paperless, print promotion, and cash back rebates, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

