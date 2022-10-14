QUINT Price Down 4% Over Last 7 Days (QUINT)

QUINT (QUINT) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. QUINT has a total market capitalization of $1.42 billion and approximately $251,486.00 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUINT token can now be bought for $1.78 or 0.00009242 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, QUINT has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QUINT alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,313.37 or 0.27583633 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010771 BTC.

About QUINT

QUINT was first traded on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The official website for QUINT is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QUINT

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem's flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUINT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUINT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUINT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.