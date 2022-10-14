QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

QuidelOrtho stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.68. The company had a trading volume of 7,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,002. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.64. QuidelOrtho has a 1-year low of $66.88 and a 1-year high of $180.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.73.

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($1.45). QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 42.55% and a net margin of 36.43%. The business had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 36,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 220.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 102,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,574,000 after buying an additional 70,782 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 1st quarter valued at $5,101,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

