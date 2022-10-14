Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Quest Resource stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.90. 618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,055. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average is $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Quest Resource has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $9.69.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $76.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.63 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quest Resource will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Quest Resource news, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 6,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $51,983.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,577.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 6,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $51,983.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,577.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 5,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $48,041.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,939.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,354 shares of company stock valued at $269,401 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in Quest Resource by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 36,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Quest Resource by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in Quest Resource by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 311,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 13,162 shares in the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Resource by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,363,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,537,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Quest Resource by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

