Quantfury Token (QTF) Price Hits $11.21 on Major Exchanges

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One Quantfury Token token can now be bought for $11.21 or 0.00058025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quantfury Token has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. Quantfury Token has a market capitalization of $112.05 million and $127,255.00 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quantfury Token Token Profile

Quantfury Token launched on June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury.

Quantfury Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 11.41300189 USD and is up 1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $271,269.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

