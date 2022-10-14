Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NX stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $20.21. The company had a trading volume of 265 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,803. The firm has a market cap of $669.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.93. Quanex Building Products has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $25.94.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $324.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 6.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 16.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 10.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 586,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,310,000 after acquiring an additional 56,059 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 72.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 126,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 53,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

