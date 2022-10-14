Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Quanex Building Products Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of NX stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $20.21. The company had a trading volume of 265 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,803. The firm has a market cap of $669.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.93. Quanex Building Products has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $25.94.
Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $324.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanex Building Products
Quanex Building Products Company Profile
Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Quanex Building Products (NX)
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.