Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,694 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Qualys by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Qualys to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.56.

QLYS stock opened at $131.09 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.10 and a 12 month high of $162.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 51.21 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.43.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. Qualys had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $119.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.92, for a total transaction of $869,409.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,660 shares in the company, valued at $23,334,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total transaction of $325,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,338.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.92, for a total transaction of $869,409.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,334,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,016 shares of company stock valued at $4,769,456 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

