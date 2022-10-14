QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,296 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 180.0% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 321.2% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.6% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 88,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after buying an additional 18,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after buying an additional 28,711 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,745 shares of company stock worth $916,754 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.15. 236,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,362,140. The firm has a market cap of $124.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.66 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.72.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.00.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

