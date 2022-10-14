QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Short Interest Update

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 78.1% from the September 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS QSEP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,434. QS Energy has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05.

QS Energy, Inc develops and commercializes energy efficiency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company's energy efficiency technologies assist in meeting energy demands, enhancing the economics of oil transport, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Its intellectual properties include a portfolio of domestic and international patents, which have been developed in conjunction with and licensed from Temple University of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

