QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Short Interest Update

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 78.1% from the September 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
QS Energy Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS QSEP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,434. QS Energy has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05.
QS Energy Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on QS Energy (QSEP)
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for QS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.