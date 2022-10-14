QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 440 ($5.32) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 465 ($5.62) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 355 ($4.29) to GBX 375 ($4.53) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

QinetiQ Group Trading Up 0.8 %

QinetiQ Group stock opened at GBX 342.20 ($4.13) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 346.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 351.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of £1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,121.25.

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

