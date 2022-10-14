Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Broadcom Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Broadcom in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $9.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $9.48. The consensus estimate for Broadcom’s current full-year earnings is $34.41 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.33.

Shares of AVGO opened at $437.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $502.10 and a 200-day moving average of $533.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $177.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.32 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Schubert & Co grew its position in Broadcom by 77.4% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 125.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

