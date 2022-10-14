Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Reduced by Analyst

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Peabody Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 11th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the coal producer will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.95. The consensus estimate for Peabody Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.91 per share.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The coal producer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($0.38). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 60.85% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Peabody Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BTU stock opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. Peabody Energy has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $33.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,914 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,129 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,027 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 81.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

