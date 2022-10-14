Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for PPG Industries, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of PPG Industries in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.86. The consensus estimate for PPG Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.53 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PPG. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries to $104.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.28.

PPG Industries Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE PPG opened at $112.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.80. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $177.32. The company has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 22.97%.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,452,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,699,182,000 after acquiring an additional 698,561 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after acquiring an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PPG Industries by 12.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,310,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,979,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,056 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,511,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,033,106,000 after acquiring an additional 206,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in PPG Industries by 61.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,393,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,755,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109,132 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

