Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report released on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.31. The consensus estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ current full-year earnings is $8.08 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.90 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on CFR. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 4.9 %

NYSE:CFR opened at $144.78 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $112.67 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.87 dividend. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 53.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total transaction of $2,307,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,493,796.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total transaction of $2,307,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,493,796.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $1,608,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.4% during the first quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 12.3% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 54,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,520,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.