Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Amgen Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Amgen in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $4.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.60. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $17.46 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.47 EPS.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.38 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Amgen Trading Up 2.1 %

Several other research firms have also commented on AMGN. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Amgen from $236.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.36.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $251.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $134.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.32. Amgen has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 601 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 3.9% in the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.76%.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.