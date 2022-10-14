Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PHYT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PHYT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pyrophyte Acquisition

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Pyrophyte Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Pyrophyte Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pyrophyte Acquisition by 18.0% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 233,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 35,625 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pyrophyte Acquisition by 16.7% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Pyrophyte Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,982,000. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pyrophyte Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of PHYT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.14. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,548. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.04. Pyrophyte Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $10.48.

Pyrophyte Acquisition Company Profile

Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the energy transition industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

