PVH (NYSE:PVH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $99.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of PVH to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.53.

PVH Price Performance

Shares of PVH stock opened at $49.20 on Wednesday. PVH has a twelve month low of $43.49 and a twelve month high of $125.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that PVH will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new position in PVH during the second quarter worth $121,380,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the first quarter valued at about $110,775,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 728.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,053,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,965,000 after purchasing an additional 926,680 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 100.6% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,542,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,161,000 after purchasing an additional 773,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 119.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 894,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,043,000 after purchasing an additional 486,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

About PVH



PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

