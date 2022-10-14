Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Short Interest Update

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,170,000 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the September 15th total of 9,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Purple Innovation from $3.30 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Purple Innovation to $8.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Insider Transactions at Purple Innovation

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,800.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 78,718 shares in the company, valued at $224,346.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 113,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,800.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 42,000 shares of company stock worth $117,580. Insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 480,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 188,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 221.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at about $540,000.

Shares of Purple Innovation stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,209,538. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.11.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Purple Innovation’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

