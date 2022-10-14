PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PureTech Health from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

PureTech Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRTC opened at $25.40 on Friday. PureTech Health has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $52.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PureTech Health

PureTech Health Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PureTech Health stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in PureTech Health plc ( NASDAQ:PRTC Get Rating ) by 2,100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630,000 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 2.32% of PureTech Health worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.

