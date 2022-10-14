Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Acquired by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.31. 27,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,478,353. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.63. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently -110.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.60.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $648,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,960,980.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $69,300.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,079.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $648,127.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,613 shares in the company, valued at $28,960,980.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,391 shares of company stock valued at $811,479. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

