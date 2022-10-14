Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Shares Gap Down to $20.82

Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.82, but opened at $20.28. Prudential shares last traded at $20.14, with a volume of 5,123 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,380 ($16.67) to GBX 1,450 ($17.52) in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,687 ($20.38) to GBX 1,380 ($16.67) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,505.00.

Prudential Stock Down 4.2 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.22.

Prudential Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $121,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,635,443 shares in the company, valued at $206,156,961. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prudential

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential by 23.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,301,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,670,000 after acquiring an additional 248,093 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential by 20.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,504 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Prudential by 10.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential during the second quarter worth $15,224,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 14.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

