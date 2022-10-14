Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PFS. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Provident Financial Services Stock Up 0.4 %

Provident Financial Services stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average is $22.69. Provident Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $19.18 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $120.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Provident Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFS. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,073,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,110,000 after buying an additional 403,067 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,040,546 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $45,423,000 after purchasing an additional 307,926 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,402,082 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,959,000 after purchasing an additional 287,365 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 582,005 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 248,582 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,582,996 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,042,000 after purchasing an additional 198,027 shares during the period. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Featured Articles

