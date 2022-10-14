Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Protalix BioTherapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 246 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,448. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Protalix BioTherapeutics will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

