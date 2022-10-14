Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.
Protagonist Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of PTGX stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,830. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $38.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.99.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protagonist Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000.
About Protagonist Therapeutics
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.
