ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL) Stock Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $85.85

ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.85 and traded as low as $77.81. ProShares Ultra Health Care shares last traded at $77.81, with a volume of 2,283 shares.

ProShares Ultra Health Care Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.62 and its 200 day moving average is $89.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Health Care

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXL. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care in the second quarter valued at about $910,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $948,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care by 269.0% in the 1st quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 40,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after buying an additional 29,166 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Health Care

ProShares Ultra Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

