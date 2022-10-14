PROS (NYSE:PRO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of PROS from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of PROS from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of PROS from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of PRO opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.21. PROS has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.39.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.86 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 781.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PROS will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PROS by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 30,164 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PROS by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 629,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,964,000 after acquiring an additional 114,987 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in PROS by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in PROS by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,174,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,107,000 after acquiring an additional 15,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in PROS during the 1st quarter valued at about $446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

