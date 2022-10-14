ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PRQR. Raymond James upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Chardan Capital lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

ProQR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRQR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.89. The company had a trading volume of 14,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,610. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.78. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $8.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Institutional Trading of ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRQR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,859.05% and a negative return on equity of 57.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 550.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 147,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 124,869 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 13.0% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,740,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 315,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 53.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 929,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 324,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP grew its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 184.9% in the second quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,707,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.07% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It primarily develops sepofarsen that is in phase II/III clinical trial illuminate trial for treating leber congenital amaurosis 10 disease; and ultevursen, which is in phase II/III clinical trial to treat USH2A-mediated retinitis pigmentosa and usher syndrome.

