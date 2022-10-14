Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
NASDAQ:PFIE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.93. 61,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,695. The firm has a market cap of $43.63 million, a P/E ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 0.90. Profire Energy has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23.
Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 million. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 2.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Profire Energy will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.
