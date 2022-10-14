Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Profire Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PFIE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.93. 61,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,695. The firm has a market cap of $43.63 million, a P/E ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 0.90. Profire Energy has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 million. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 2.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Profire Energy will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Profire Energy Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Profire Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Profire Energy by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 32,185 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Profire Energy by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,649,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 181,900 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in Profire Energy by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,343,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 721,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Profire Energy by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 654,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 184,195 shares during the last quarter. 44.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

Featured Articles

