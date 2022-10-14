Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FEMA) Shares Down 1.5%

Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FEMA – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.22 and last traded at $20.24. Approximately 1,756 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.54.

Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.53.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.