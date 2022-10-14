Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Short Interest Down 68.4% in September

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 68.4% from the September 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 14,388 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $599,000.

Get Principal Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:PGZ traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $10.95. 12,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,289. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.23.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Announces Dividend

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.51%.

(Get Rating)

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.