Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABNB. CWM LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 2.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 46.4% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 1.6% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 42.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 25.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 39.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $31,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,250,101 shares in the company, valued at $282,005,158.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 285,646 shares in the company, valued at $34,277,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $31,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,250,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,005,158.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 592,779 shares of company stock worth $72,410,213. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB traded down $2.63 on Friday, hitting $110.02. The company had a trading volume of 141,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,662,865. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.09. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $71.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $174.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $214.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.57.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

