PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

Shares of PSMT traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.50. 1,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,611. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.58. PriceSmart has a 12-month low of $56.29 and a 12-month high of $88.30.

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. PriceSmart’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other PriceSmart news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $604,946.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,153,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,800,841.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $660,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 636,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,009,979.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $604,946.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,153,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,800,841.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,719 shares of company stock worth $5,058,686 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the second quarter worth $116,000. Robotti Robert raised its position in PriceSmart by 18.0% during the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 89.6% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 7.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

