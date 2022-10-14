Premia Price Hits $0.69 (PREMIA)

Premia (PREMIA) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 13th. Over the last seven days, Premia has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. Premia has a market cap of $101.66 million and approximately $690,471.00 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Premia token can now be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00003568 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,267.71 or 0.27150773 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010604 BTC.

Premia Token Profile

Premia’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Premia is premia.medium.com. The official website for Premia is premia.finance. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Premia

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia (PREMIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Premia has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Premia is 0.62208463 USD and is down -1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $286,232.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://premia.finance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Premia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Premia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

