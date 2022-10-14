PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PSK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$21.75 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.75 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$21.98.

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:PSK traded down C$0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$19.80. The stock had a trading volume of 196,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,208. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.73 billion and a PE ratio of 18.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of C$12.75 and a 1 year high of C$20.42.

PrairieSky Royalty Dividend Announcement

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$198.10 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 1.2574377 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$18.09 per share, with a total value of C$126,648.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 662,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,980,992.09.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

