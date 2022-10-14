PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Price Target Raised to C$22.00 at Scotiabank

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.75 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. CIBC upgraded PrairieSky Royalty from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a buy rating and a C$21.75 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PrairieSky Royalty currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.93.

PrairieSky Royalty Price Performance

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.64. 14,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,642. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $16.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day moving average is $13.84.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

