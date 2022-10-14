PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of PRA Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th.

PRA Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PRAA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,078. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.21. PRA Group has a 52 week low of $31.56 and a 52 week high of $51.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.38. PRA Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $258.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PRA Group will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAA. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 11,133 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in PRA Group by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in PRA Group by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in PRA Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in PRA Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Further Reading

