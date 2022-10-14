Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) Shares Purchased by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) by 97.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,580 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Portillo’s were worth $6,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTLO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Portillo’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTLO stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,782. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $701.23 million and a PE ratio of -53.05. Portillo’s Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $57.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.70.

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.90 million. Portillo’s had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

PTLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Portillo’s in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.90.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states.

