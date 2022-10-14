Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.37

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.37 and last traded at $5.42, with a volume of 536139 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

Separately, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Porsche Automobil to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.39.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

