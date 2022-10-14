Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,897 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Popular worth $4,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BPOP. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Popular during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 102.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 485.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Popular by 68.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BPOP opened at $72.91 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.77 and a fifty-two week high of $99.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.25. Popular had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 31.09%. The firm had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

In other Popular news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $110,944.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,965.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $110,944.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,965.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carlos J. Vazquez sold 9,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $774,461.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,486,045.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,856. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BPOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Popular in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Popular to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.60.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

