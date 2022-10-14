Polygon 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $372.98 Million (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 14th. Polygon has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion and $372.98 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polygon has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Polygon coin can now be bought for $0.82 or 0.00004150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002946 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,461.56 or 0.27637053 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000718 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010791 BTC.
Polygon Profile
Polygon’s genesis date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. Polygon’s official website is polygon.technology. Polygon’s official message board is blog.polygon.technology. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Polygon
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polygon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polygon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
